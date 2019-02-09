Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi posted a video on his Instagram account that gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at an advertisement for Pepsi, where he performs an incredible trick shot with a football and a bottle of the drink.

Placing a Pepsi bottle on top of a football, Messi fires a perfectly timed shot into a hoop — but wait, that’s not all of it. The back-spin imparted on the ball makes the bottle on top flip a couple of times before landing on the floor as it was placed on top of the ball.

Watch it for yourself here:

This was on social media a day after Mohammed Salah’s behind-the-scenes look at a trick shot of his own. The Liverpool star hit a cola can placed on top of the hoop with a no-look shot.

With trick shots like these, the question of whether it is real or fake always comes up but it’s hard not to be convinced when it comes from the feet of a player like Messi. The video went viral, as it should, on Twitter.

Messi, he of perhaps the greatest left leg in football history...



Does something so ridiculous that u go “no waaaaayyyyy”



He looks at the camera like he could do that all day long



Insane!!! 👇🏽 https://t.co/p3NQzR7M9p — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 9, 2019

Watch the Pepsi Summersault 🙆

Messi's from another planet indeed#PepsiMoreThanOK pic.twitter.com/HOMhcMj9mr — DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) February 8, 2019

Liverpool fans: “OMG Salah trick shot with Pepsi is the best you’ll ever see”



Messi: “Hold my Pepsi”



pic.twitter.com/HHzbTmeBVe — Josh (@Josh_LFC4life) February 8, 2019

Normally we'd be calling this fake, but then again, it's Messi 🐐

(via leomessi/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/wpvhYsqy4l — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2019

Let's settle this 👇 who did the challenge best Messi or salah

Retweet for Messi 👌

Like for Salah ♥ #PepsiMoreThanOK #Messi #Mosalah pic.twitter.com/rqv10VjI3M — NasasiraArnold🇺🇬 (@NasasiraArnold) February 8, 2019