West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been warned for using abusive language in the third Test against England in St Lucia.

The incident took place at the end of the 44th over of England’s second innings, when Gabriel was bowling to the opposition skipper Joe Root.

TV footage shared on Twitter showed Root responding to a comment from Gabriel by saying: “There is nothing wrong with being gay.” He was warned for using abusive language by the on-field umpires, Rod Tucker and Kumar Dharmasena.

What Gabriel said to elicit this was not audible though, and Root refused to divulge it as well in the post-day media interaction.

“Sometimes things are said on the field but they should stay on the field,” said Root. “I think they can sometimes be caught in the moment and not always say what you want to say or think you’re saying. I think you should leave it there.”

Root’s unbeaten 111 off 209 deliveries helped England dominate the third day of the final Test with West Indies having won the first two by big margins.

“You’re playing Test cricket, people will look at this game as a dead rubber but it certainly doesn’t feel like that when you’re playing for your country - everything counts, every opportunity counts,” said Root after the close of day three.”

“You can see that in the way he approaches the game and that’s how I feel about it as well.”

According to The Telegraph, Jeff Crowe, the match referee, was satisfied the incident was dealt with on the field at the time by the umpires.