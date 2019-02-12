Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, on Tuesday, beat Hockey Bhopal 3-1 to register their first win in the ninth senior women’s National Hockey Championship. Captain Elin Lakra scored two goals in her team’s last group stage match.

The fifth day of the tournament also saw Hockey Odisha and Kerala Hockey win their respective group stage matches. Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Central Reserve Police Force drew their Pool C match.

Lakra’s brace (3’, 51’) and Manisha Oram’s goal (56’) set up Hockey Gangpur-Odisha’s win. The victory, however, took them only to a tally of four points from four matches. They are third in their Pool, while Hockey Bhopal remain winless.

In Pool A, Hockey Odisha beat Hockey Coorg 3-0 to stay in contention for a quarter-final spot. They moved to the third spot in their group with a tally of six points from four matches. Goals for Hockey Odisha in their victory were scored by Asmita Barla (18’), Rashmita Minz (56’) and Khusbu Kujur (60’).

In Pool D, Kerala Hockey defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 5-3 to register their second win of the competition. Tamil Nadu have only three points on board. Goals for Kerala Hockey were scored by Captain PS Archana (12’), Anju Shaji (17’), KK Shahina (20’), S Sibya (47’) and K M Arya (50’), while R Nivetha (25’), M Nithyasri (31’) and S Malini (56’) scored for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.