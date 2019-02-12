Gordon Banks, England’s goalkeeper during their triumphant 1966 World Cup campaign, died aged 81 on Tuesday.

Banks, who played in every game of the 1966 campaign on home soil, is probably best known for a wonder save he produced to deny Brazilian great Pele in the 1970 World Cup group match.

Such was the accuracy and force of Pele’s effort that the Brazil great thought he had scored and was beginning to celebrate before being stopped in his tracks by Banks’s breathtaking intervention.

Born in Sheffield, he won the League Cup with Stoke and Leicester, before retiring in 1973. Making his England debut in 1963, Banks won 73 caps and was voted Fifa Goalkeeper of the Year six times before his international career came to an end, when he lost the sight in his right eye in a car accident.

In later years, Banks twice battled cancer, but remained as active as possible as a Stoke life president and was a regular in the crowd at his old club’s Britannia Stadium.

We’re deeply saddened to hear that Gordon Banks, our #WorldCup-winning goalkeeper, has passed away.



Our thoughts are with Gordon’s friends, family and supporters at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nbzncYBCFA — England (@England) February 12, 2019

The only Leicester City player to have won the World Cup while with the Football Club.



Rest in peace, Gordon. — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 12, 2019

A key figure in the Club's greatest ever achievement. Thank you, Gordon. pic.twitter.com/tzrVtEcdEX — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 12, 2019

A fierce opponent and a good man.



Rest in peace, Gordon Banks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/lAGgAulKuO — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) February 12, 2019

We are saddened by the death of legendary @England goalkeeper Gordon Banks.@SirBobby: "Gordon was a fantastic goalkeeper and I was proud to call him a team-mate.



"He will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time." pic.twitter.com/JS6WXasrtH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2019

What a goalkeeper, what a legend... and what a save!



Rest in peace, Gordon Banks pic.twitter.com/gH05iMMfA7 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 12, 2019

Sad to hear that Gordon Banks has passed away at the age of 81.

Had the pleasure of meeting him a number of times and he was one of the game's true gentlemen, not to mention one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/yj4JYZIaag — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 12, 2019

Legend..... RIP Gordon Banks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/mrClVqJmUk — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) February 12, 2019

One of the greatest saves of all time.👏🏻



RIP Gordon Banks. A true legend of the game. All my thoughts with your family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/HpgsJPfLUW — Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) February 12, 2019

I interviewed Gordon Banks when I was at the Mercury.

I told him my lad played in goal.

I didn’t put his response in the story but it was so lovely I transcribed it and gave it to my son.

It’s still on his bedroom wall today.

God bless you, Gordon Banks x pic.twitter.com/ItGZmqQwTQ — Lee Marlow (@LM_Marlow) February 12, 2019

1 - Of the 62 goalkeepers to have played 8+ games at the World Cup, Gordon Banks has the best ratio of minutes per goal conceded (210 mins) in the history of the competition. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/OAYQbXvBAz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2019

A World Cup winner, a legend. RIP Gordon Banks 🙏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/P3KqVH0fEJ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 12, 2019

Rest in Peace Gordon Banks. Had the pleasure of meeting you as an 18 year old with my Dad, and him being completely star struck by you. Total gent. You will always be a member of the Goallys Union 🧤 🧤 pic.twitter.com/xN0u6IXitF — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) February 12, 2019

