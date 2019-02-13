Paris Saint-Germain took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 last 16, first-leg win at Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 leaders overcame the absences of injured stars Neymar and Edinson Cavani to win away as United slumped to their first defeat under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe scored second-half goals for PSG to leave them with one foot in the quarter-finals. And any hope of a United comeback in Paris suffered another huge blow when Paul Pogba was sent off for a second bookable offence late on after catching Dani Alves with a raised boot.

The stats told the story:

2 - Manchester United have lost by a margin of more than one goal at Old Trafford in European competition for the very first time in their history. Shock. #MUNPSG pic.twitter.com/aG6elitjCl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2019

⚽ Goals scored in @ChampionsLeague:



🇧🇷 @Ronaldo

🏟 40 Games

⚽ 14 Goals



🇫🇷 @KMbappe

🏟 24 Games

⚽ 14 Goals



🤯 He’s still only 20 years-old. pic.twitter.com/VsekdC9oVD — SPORF (@Sporf) February 12, 2019

1 - Manchester United managed just one shot on target against PSG tonight, their lowest in a Champions League match at Old Trafford since February 2005 in the Last 16 against eventual finalists Milan (also 1). Lacklustre. #MUNPSG pic.twitter.com/yJZUrLHAoD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2019

The David Moyes legacy lives on at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/mQGZUTrqth — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 12, 2019

What. A. Moment!



Presnel Kimpembe claims his first goal in senior football 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/DOU5i2D0d6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 12, 2019

Angel Di Maria: Man of the Match vs Manchester United @PSG_inside



Assists - 2

Key Passes - 3

Interceptions - 2

Rating - 8.05



Full player ratings -- https://t.co/FtWsbTVUS7 pic.twitter.com/Pgc2GR6Hpa — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 12, 2019

Pogba’s late red card gained him no favours

Big fan of Pogba but that really wasn’t smartest move. 2-0 down and game lost. Stupid tackle + second yellow has made bad situation worse — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) February 12, 2019

Paul Pogba did the EXACT same tackle on Dele Alli last month. I vividly remember Jamie Redknapp defending him like a man on death row. Pogba knew what he was doing on both occasions. He can have no arguments whatsoever #MUNPSG — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) February 12, 2019

1 - Paul Pogba is the first Manchester United player to receive a red card in a Champions League knockout stage match since Nani against Real Madrid in the Last 16 second leg in March 2013. Misery. #MUNPSG pic.twitter.com/HtGX7NNglY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2019

Di Maria’s return to Old Trafford proved to be quite eventful

#DiMaria vs former club #MUFC



🚎Booed when getting off #PSG bus

🤬Suffers abuse all game

🥊Pushed into stands by Young

🍺Beer bottle thrown at him

🎯1st assist

🙌Celebrates in front of MUFC fans

🎯2nd assist



😂His beer tastes very sweet tonight pic.twitter.com/z1JqmrJjC0 — ShotOnGoal Transfers (@SOGTransfers) February 12, 2019

Di Maria trolled his old club HARD ☠️ pic.twitter.com/g5o3NmkS1B — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 12, 2019

Alexis Sanchez is having the Man Utd career people think Di Maria did — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 12, 2019

But the jokes kept coming

Mbappe and Di Maria coming towards Man United defense #MUNPSG #MUFCPSG pic.twitter.com/Jv5vBF83wg — Jacana Ben (@jacanaben_) February 12, 2019

Referee today during Man United match be like 😂😂#MUNPSG pic.twitter.com/mhcXRE0XPd — CHACHA (@LordTee4) February 12, 2019

Future Pogba to Pogba: The return match doesn't look good, get a red card to save yourself from the disgrace. #MUNPSG pic.twitter.com/kXIXSgty7j — Bra Kwadwo (@KumasiAbrantie) February 12, 2019

Kimpembe commits his 17th foul of the game while already on a yellow.



The referee: pic.twitter.com/sVc7Ms2hvn — PL Polls (@PL_PoIIs) February 12, 2019

