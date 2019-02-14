After a dream international debut against the West Indies, Prithvi Shaw’s career took an unexpected downturn as he suffered a freak ankle injury just before the start Test series in Australia.

To make matters worse for the youngster, Mayank Agarwal came into the side and staked a solid claim for a permanent role as an opener with fine performances against the Aussies. Such a setback can surely rattle a player like Shaw who has achieved considerable success at such a young age.

Now, in a bid to regain the focus that helped propel him into the Indian team, the 19-year-old has turned to none other than the great Sachin Tendulkar for guidance. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the two Mumbaikars recently met-up at the legend’s Bandra residence.

It was a smart decision by Shaw to seek Tendulkar, who himself attained stardom as a teenager and managed to keep his focus through a long and storied career..

Although the details of the meeting were not divulged, one can only hope that Tendulkar’s words help Shaw get his mojo back.

Shaw - regarded as the future of India’s batting - is currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. With India’s next Test series being six months away, the explosive opening batsman has plenty of time to get back into his stride.