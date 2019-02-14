After defeating India 2-0 in their last match of the Gold Cup and knocking the hosts out of the tournament, Myanmar’s head coach labelled his team’s win as “lucky.”

“We are very lucky to win against India. The goal we scored early on was a lucky goal for us. If went goalless into the interval, I’m sure we would have had some problems,” Myanmar head coach Win Thu Moe commented.

Myanmar took the lead as early as the 2nd minute when a defensive lapse allowed them to find the Indian net.

“India and Myanmar are not very different. In fact, India are the strongest team that we have faced. It was a very tough match to play against them. It is very difficult to win against India,” he said.

“Our players became tired in the match. We were stretched to our limits. We wanted to keep ball possession but could not control that. “I was very surprised that India lost against Nepal. We were expecting to see India in the final but I am happy that we have Nepal as opponents in the final,” Thu Moe stated.

Coincidentally, India have been drawn against hosts Myanmar, Nepal and Indonesia in the round two of the Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

“We play India in the last match of the Olympic qualifiers and we are sure that it will be the match that decides who goes through. It will be a tough match for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar coach also pointed out that midfielder Ratanbala Devi is “a very good player and she is the best in the Indian team.”