India’s tour to Pakistan for the Davis Cup Group 1 tie has become doubtful after a the terror attack in Pulawama, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday.

India were supposed to play Pakistan in Islamabad. But now, All India Tennis Association, according to foxsportsasia.com report, is likely to request a change of venue.

“Pakistan Tennis Federation has approached us regarding hosting a the Davis Cup tie in Islamabad,” the report quoted an unnamed source close to AITA. “Pakistan is a developing Tennis nation just like us, however, considering the recent terror attacks that have taken place in Kashmir, we will have to rethink of our strategy for next month’s Cup Tie. We will have a meeting later next week to decide this.”

PTF, on Monday, announced that it will host the tie in Islamabad. Its President Salim Saifullah Khan confirmed that that it will be played on a grass court.

“The International Tennis Federation has acknowledged Pakistan’s surge to the top in Asia and thus has included the team amongst the best in the continent. The leading teams in Asia will have the opportunity to make it to the World Group,” he had said.

Bilateral sporting events between the two countries have been rare since the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai. Pakistan’s hockey team visited India for the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar last year. The recent terror-strike is likely to further hinder the sporting ties between the neighbouring nations.