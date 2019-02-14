Over 20 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed and several injured after an improvised explosive device detonated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, an unidentified CRPF official told Scroll.in.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) SP Pani told News18 that the toll is expected to rise.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials said Pulwama-based militant Adil Ahmad, who joined the outfit last year, was the main perpetrator. Ahmad drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus in which the CRPF personnel were travelling, Greater Kashmir reported.

In a statement, a Jaish spokesperson Muhammad Hassan said the attack had destroyed “dozens of forces’ vehicles”, Rising Kashmir reported.

The explosion, which took place in Goripora area of Awantipora, was followed by a gun fight. The group had targeted security forces on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, PTI reported.

CRPF (Operations) Inspector General Zulfiqar Hassan told ANI that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken up the investigation. “The injured have been shifted to hospital,” he said. “A post-blast analysis is being done at the spot.”

According to local news agencies, a red alert has been issued across Kashmir.

Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condemned the attack.

“Terrible news coming from the valley,” Abdullah, who is also the chief of the National Conference, tweeted. “I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the bereaved.”

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet: “No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?”

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019