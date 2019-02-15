Defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Maharashtra advanced to the semi-finals of the senior women National Championship 2019 (A Division) after winning their respective matches at Hisar on Friday.

In the first quarter-final, Railway Sports Promotion Board secured a 7-0 victory over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy to enter the semi-finals. The defending champions produced a brilliant display with goals from Vandana Katariya (30th minute, 60th), Navneet Kaur (36th, 51st), Gurjit Kaur (11th), Navjot Kaur (13th) and Neha (54th).

In the second quarter-final, Hockey Haryana produced an emphatic 8-3 win over Hockey Jharkhand to book their semifinal berth.

In the third quarter-final, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Karnataka 1-0. The only goal of the match came in the 30th minute through Jyoti Pal. The fourth quarter-final saw Hockey Maharashtra come back from a goal-down to beat Hockey Punjab 3-1.

Hockey Punjab scored the first goal through Ekta Kaushik (15th), but Hockey Maharashtra scored thrice in the remaining time to get the win. Goals for Hockey Maharashtra were scored by R Ramngaighzuali (22nd), Renuka Yadav (26th) and Aishwarya Chavan (51st).