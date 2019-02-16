Glenn Maxwell will need to play a key if Australia are to retain the World Cup this year. The marauding right-hander is a veteran on the international circuit, and the chances of the five-time world champions winning a game go dramatically higher if he fires.

To prepare for the mega event in England starting May 30, Maxwell will play as many as 20 one-day matches between now and then. Apart from this, another key factor going into his preparation is the guidance of Australia’s assistant coach Ricky Ponting. The Australian cricketing legend will be part of their coaching staff for the World Cup.

During an interview with cricket.com.au, Maxwell spoke at length about Ponting’s contribution to the current Australian team. According to the 30-year-old, it was Punter’s pep talk during the innings break that spurred the Aussies to pull-off the epic chase of 243 in 18.5 overs against New Zealand last year.

“The confidence that he gave the group when he walked into the changeroom was undoubted, and just something different,” recalls Maxwell. “He makes you feel like you can walk on water sometimes.”

It isn’t just Ponting’s aura that gets the Australian players’ juices flowing, Maxwell explains how the 44-year-old, who he idolised as a kid, provides great technical input.

“He’s a good person for the batters to talk different tactics with because he can read someone’s technique really well. And he’s an unbelievable coach in the way that he coaches technique and the basics of the game,” says Maxwell.

“He can spend five minutes with you and work out any flaws and strengths that can slightly help, without changing your game too much. He can even change your mindset with just a conversation because of his amazing ability,” he adds.

Maxwell’s next assignment is the limited-overs tour of India. The Aussies will play two T20Is and five ODIs against Virat Kohli’s team. The matches will be a good indicator of where the Victorian’s game stands running up to the World Cup, and what difference Ponting’s presence has made to the Australian team.