Of course, Sri Lanka had never lost a Test in Durban before. In the previous two encounters, they won one and drew the other.

Of course, they managed to bowl South Africa out for a sub-300 score twice in their third encounter at the venue.

But to bet on Sri Lanka winning the Test this time would still have been considered unwise. For, this is what had happened in their last three Tests: 366-run defeat, innings and 40-run defeat and 423-run defeat.

The chase of 304 in Durban also looked like going nowhere with six of their batsmen dismissed in single-digit scores. But one man battled on.

Kusal Perera ensured, with a sparkling hundred, that it wasn’t snuffed out. When he got to his century, he’d already played his best-ever innings. Perera, with his team at 226/9, had to play one of the best-ever innings of all time in Test cricket to take his team to victory.

And, he did. He put on a 78-run last-wicket stand with Vishwa Fernando to pull off one of the most incredible Test wins ever.

Twitter was abuzz with accolades for Perera’s 200-ball 153 that included 12 fours and five sixes.

KJP just scored what could be the greatest innings ever in an overseas run chase by a Sri Lankan batsman. Brings back memories of the brilliant hundred by @MahelaJay against @OfficialCSA in 2006 at The P Sara — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) February 16, 2019

What a beauty !!!! One of the best inings under presure. Showed intelligents and mental strength KJP and very proud of you. 👍👊 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) February 16, 2019

Did someone say test cricket is dying?? Sri Lanka!!! you beauty, take a bow Kusal Perera and well done to @IamDimuth for a historic win. #SAvSL congrats @RusselArnold69 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2019

Kusal Perera v SA, Durban - 2019

Brian Lara - v Aus, Barbados - 1999



Both left-handers

Both batting at number five

Both chasing 300+ against exceptional attacks

Both win by one wicket



Both finish 153 not out



Fourth innings magic; nearly exactly 20 years apart.#SAvSL — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) February 16, 2019

You know, they say Sri Lanka are not as good as they used to be. Perhaps.



But Chandimal's 162* vs India at Galle 2015 and Kusal Perera's 153* here are probably among the greatest Test innings of all time.



From this millennium, VVS' 281 can compete. Maybe 1-2 others.#SAvSL — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 16, 2019

Perera the 3rd player to make more than 50% of a successful 4th-inns chase of 300+ runs.

Greenidge, 214* out of 344-1, WI v Eng, Lord's 1984.

Butcher, 173* out of 315-4, Eng v Aus, Leeds 2001.

Perera, 153* out of 304-9, SL v SA, Durban, today. Batting at 5. Unfeasible.#SAvSL — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 16, 2019

That was an absolutely incredible chase by Sri Lanka! 78 run 10th wicket partnership... Test cricket at it’s best. #SAvSL 🇱🇰 — Callum Ferguson (@calferguson12) February 16, 2019

One of the greatest Test innings has brought one the greatest Test wins. Well done Perera, well done Sri Lanka #SAvSL — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 16, 2019

That is surely one of the greatest Test innings of all time. Sri Lanka had won one of their previous 19 matches in all formats; they were playing one of the world's strongest bowling attacks in their own conditions, chasing 304 to win & were reduced to 226 for 9. Bonkers. #SAvSL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) February 16, 2019