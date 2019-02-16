A late goal by Bikramjit Singh handed Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan their seventh victory of the 12th I-League season as they defeated Aizawl FC 2-1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Saturday.

Ugandan forward Henry Kisekka put the Green and Maroons (as Mohun Bagan are known) forward with an early strike, before Ansumana Kromah drew Aizawl level on the half-hour mark. Mohun Bagan left it late for defender Bikramjit Singh to grab the winner with just 12 minutes of regulation time left on the clock.

This win secures the Green and Maroons’ spot on the sixth position in the I-League table as they draw level with Neroca FC on 26. The Manipuri club are ahead due to superior goal-difference.

Mohun Bagan manager Khalid Jamil adopted attacking tactics, looking for an early goal. The team’s efforts finally bore fruit when an Abinash Ruidas free-kick from long range was brought down by Kisekka on the 22nd minute before the Ugandan calmly slotted it into the goal.

However, Aizawl came back with a goal of their own just eight minutes later, when Kromah lined up a shot from outside the Mohun Bagan penalty area and sent it into the bottom corner.

Jamil introduced Egyptian Omar Elhussieny in place of veteran Mehtab Hossain in the second half. They finally got the winner late in the second half, when a Sony Norde free-kick was met by Bikramjit Singh, who scored the winner.

Aizawl fought harder the last 10 minutes, and Jamil had to ensure that his back-four had some extra protection, as he brought on Darren Caldeira in place of Kisekka. The Green and Maroons managed to hold on to their lead.