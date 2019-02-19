The round one of Aeroflot Open chess tournament was called off 45 minutes after its start following a bomb scare in Moscow.

The players were asked to leave the venue, the Cosmos hotel. A number shopping centers, cinemas, theatres, railway stations were evacuated at the Russian capital on Tuesday. According to the Russian news agency Interfax, over 10,000 people were evacuated in the city.

The All India Chess Federation said that the players were moved to a nearby school: “All the people in the hotel were evacuated to a nearby school. Chess players were forced to interrupt the game and leave the hall,” AICF said in a release.

“The hotel [Cosmos hotel has been inspected. After confirmation from hotel management, the players have started heading back to the hotel. Indian players are under the care of the All India Chess Federation management. AICF is working closely with the Indian embassy in Moscow. Embassy officials are in the hotel meeting Indians.”