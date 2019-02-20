The Karnataka State Cricket Association joined the Cricket Club of India and Punjab Cricket Association in removing the portraits of Pakistan cricketers, including Prime Minister Imran Khan to protest the Pulwama attack. The photos were removed from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, ANI reported.

“We at Karnataka State Cricket Association to show our support to our armed forces & to express our strong protest against the recent terrorist bombing at Pulwama, we have brought down all photographs of Pakistan Cricketers including Imran Khan,” the state cricket body was quoted as saying in a statement.

The cricket body added that this was a move to show its solidarity and support to the armed forces.

The terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir saw at least 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force killed when a militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, CCI, an affiliated unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, covered a portrait of Imran Khan while the pictures of Pakistan players have been removed from the stadiums in Mohali, Jaipur and Dharamsala.

Meanwhile, IMG Reliance and TV broadcaster D-Sports’s decided to severe ties with the Pakistan Super League. The Pakistan Cricket Board expressed disappointment over the decision.