Sports network DSport, the official broadcasters for the Pakistan Super League in India, have stopped airing matches following the terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

The PSL is Pakistan’s premier T20 league, akin to the Indian Premier League. Its fourth season, which was launched on Thursday in Dubai, will be held in the United Arab Emirate and, later, in the Pakistani cities of Karachi and Lahore.

The broadcast of the six-team tournament in India has, however, been stopped since Saturday night, according to a report in Bangalore Mirror. The telecast of the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings match, which had started at 9.30 pm, was not available live on the channel.

The report quoted an unidentified channel official, who confirmed the suspension of the league’s broadcast later.

“We’re seized of the matter and it is a topic that is occupying our minds,” the official said. “We’re sensitive to the national issues and we’re considering how to do it. There are a few technical issues involved.”

Former Pakistani cricketer and, now, a TV commentator, Ramiz Raja, had listed in a tweet some of the league’s official broadcasters – including DSport – before the beginning of the season.

This years PSL is billed as a show stopper - bigger better coverage with all the broadcasting toys at play.. Enjoy the five star coverage in Pakistan, Willow TV US,Willow TV Canada, D Sports India,Hum Masala UK and https://t.co/P7vMcLhGQ1 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 14, 2019

Dsport, part of Discovery Networks Asia Pacific producing sporting content for the Indian subcontinent, had promoted the tournament on social media in the days leading up to opening ceremony and the first day of the current edition was broadcast.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that the Cricket Club of India, an affiliated unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has covered a portrait of former cricketer and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan at its headquarters in Mumbai to protest against the terror attack in Pulwama.

India’s tour to Pakistan for the Davis Cup Group 1 tie is also likely to be cancelled due to the terror strike.