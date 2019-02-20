India’s Shubhankar Sharma said he will have to get the right mindset and also manage the course well to produce another good show at the WGC-Mexico Championship beginning on Thursday, PTI reported.

The 22-year-old will return to the WGC-Mexico Championship where he had produced a world-class performance over the first 54 holes before settling for tied-ninth place last year.

“To be honest, acceptance is really important. You can never have your top game every week, probably only one or two weeks you can play your best golf. That means whatever that is working, you have to make use of it,” he said.

“Course management comes into play, short game is very important and you can win tournaments at 80 or 90 per cent of your capabilities.

The mindset is very important, you have to be positive and every time a player wins, you get into that mindset as it’s all about confidence,” he added.

Coming after a series of modest performances in 2019, Sharma, who was the Asian Tour Player of the Year in 2018, feels he has the game to win at the very highest level.

“I know if I can play my best stuff, I can win anywhere. It drives me every day to try to get back into the winner’s circle,” said Sharma, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour and European Tour.

Sharma was in lead after the second and third rounds at Club de Golf Chapultepec last year on his WGC debut before finishing T9. He was also the co-third leader in the PGA TOUR’s CIMB Classic in Malaysia in October, finishing T10.

“Having been close I know I can contend. Now it is a question of finishing it off. But if I can get close, I can also get over the line,” he said. “This week’s course suits me. A win will make very happy but I don’t want to think about what I want to finish. I just want to try to get my best golf out.”

Five Indian girls to compete at Pacific Bay

A big Indian contingent of five women, led by Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik, is all set to tee off at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville at Bonville on Thursday.

Kapoor, who has earned a full card to Australian Ladies PGA Tour, got in through the host association, while Malik, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall have received sponsor invites while Astha Madan got in by virtue of being in the Top-25 of the LET Qualifying School.

The five girls are also due to play at next week’s ActewAGL Canberra Classic, also co-sanctioned by Australian LPGA and the Ladies European Tours. This week there will be 144 competitors for the first two rounds, which will be held using two tee starts.

The lowest 60 professional scores after 36 holes and any tying for 60th place plus amateurs, will qualify for the third round.

Kapoor showed good form while coming through the ALPG Q-School where she finished T-12th to earn her card on the Australian LPGA Tour. She missed the cut at Vic Open and finished way down in the Ballarat Icons ALPG Pro-Am. But she is ready to make amends this week.

Tvesa plays with Molly Lavercombe and amateur Monica Johnson, while Drall is drawn with amateur June Song and Hanee Song. Diksha plays with Cloe Frankish and Cajsa Persson.

Kapoor will tee off with Robyn Doig and Elmay Viking and Astha Madan plays with Agathe Sauzon and amateur Kelsey Bennett.

