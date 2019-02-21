There was a time when scoring 400 in an ODI was considered mythical. A run-rate of eight runs per over in a completed 50-over innings was unheard of. But that South Africa-Australia match in Johannesburg in 2006 changed all that. Ever since, 400 has been breached 19 times (including twice in the said match). So, one doesn’t go bonkers anymore when teams make 350-plus scores in ODIs.

And, not many would have, when West Indies posted 360/8 against England in the first of the five-match series in Barbados. The number of runs, per se, didn’t astound. There were other things that did, though: Chris Gayle’s acceleration (he was 9 off 33 balls and ended up making 129-ball 135 with 12 sixes), Jason Roy’s comeback (he dropped Gayle on 9 but played a match-winning 85-ball 123) and England’s audacity to make chasing 360 look so easy, the innings was a testament to their top-rank in ODIs and their favourites tag for the World Cup.

With Joe Root making 102 after Roy’s seventh ODI ton, they sealed victory with eight balls to spare.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the run-fest at Keningston Oval.

Chris Gayle's international 6s:



479th Six - 111m



480th Six - 108m



481st Six - 121m



The Show is On 😊 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 20, 2019

The Universe Boss @henrygayle doesn’t get enough credit for what he has achieved as a Batsman ... Many forget he also played 103 Tests ... #WivENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 20, 2019

Oldest players to hit an ODI hundred:

43y162d Khurram Khan (UAE) v Afg, 2014

39y212d Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) v Ind, 2009

39y152d Chris Gayle (WI) v Eng, Today #WIvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 20, 2019

ODI sides successfully chasing targets of 350 or more on most occasions:

3 - India

2 - South Africa & England#WIvENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 21, 2019

A tale of two hundreds (all stats at point of 100)



Chris Gayle

Balls Faced: 100

Attacked: 38% (38)

Defended: 17% (17)

Boundaries: 12% (12)

Dot Balls: 61% (61)



Jason Roy

Balls Faced: 65

Attacked: 52% (34)

Defended: 2% (1)

Boundaries: 23% (15)

Dot Balls: 28% (18)#WIvENG — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) February 20, 2019

50 - Jason Roy has reached 50 in 4 of his last 5 ODI knocks for @englandcricket against the Windies; doing so in each of his last 3 such innings. Penchant. #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/u2ZeUIyOIy — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 20, 2019

Dropped Gayle on 9 that proved to be very costly but what a comeback from Jason Roy with a 65-ball-100 to repay the debt! 🔥

Already scored the extra 115 runs (Gayle was also dropped on 124) and still going great guns!

#WIvENG #WIvsENG pic.twitter.com/wqHiB9Vg4c — M S Krishna Prateek (@mskp_29) February 20, 2019

Carlos Brathwaite walks out to bat with Bumble and Bishop on air, and Stokes bowling.



Bumble: Who's this lad, Bish? I can't remember.



Bishi: .......



Hahaha!#WIvENG — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 20, 2019