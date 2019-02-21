There was a time when scoring 400 in an ODI was considered mythical. A run-rate of eight runs per over in a completed 50-over innings was unheard of. But that South Africa-Australia match in Johannesburg in 2006 changed all that. Ever since, 400 has been breached 19 times (including twice in the said match). So, one doesn’t go bonkers anymore when teams make 350-plus scores in ODIs.
And, not many would have, when West Indies posted 360/8 against England in the first of the five-match series in Barbados. The number of runs, per se, didn’t astound. There were other things that did, though: Chris Gayle’s acceleration (he was 9 off 33 balls and ended up making 129-ball 135 with 12 sixes), Jason Roy’s comeback (he dropped Gayle on 9 but played a match-winning 85-ball 123) and England’s audacity to make chasing 360 look so easy, the innings was a testament to their top-rank in ODIs and their favourites tag for the World Cup.
With Joe Root making 102 after Roy’s seventh ODI ton, they sealed victory with eight balls to spare.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the run-fest at Keningston Oval.