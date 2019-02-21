Harmanpreet Kaur’s injury-forced absence is likely to be a significant blow to an already struggling middle order but India will look to make home advantage count when they square off against England in a three-match ODI series starting in Mumbai on Friday.

Fresh from a first-ever bilateral ODI series win in New Zealand [that was followed by a whitewash in T20Is], the Indian team continue their ICC Women’s Championship engagements where every match and every point counts.

“It’s a very important series for us, being No 3 in right now in points table,” captain Mithali Raj said at the pre-match press conference before the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. “Points are at stake and I definitely want the team to get direct entry [into the next World Cup]. It’s important to get as many points as possible from the series.”

India had beaten England 2-1 in the ODI series in 2018 at home, but that series was not part of the qualifying cycle. And as Raj pointed out, facing the visitors without the Twenty20 International skipper Kaur will show the team’s depth.

The team has to hold on to its position in the top-four of the world rankings till 2020 to get direct qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

All the three matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and familiar conditions should mean that India are firm favourites.

Current ICC Women's Championship standings

Middle-order issues

Raj, whose position in the T20 squad has created quite a bit of controversy in the past few months, is still at the top of her game in the 50-over format. The 36-year-old became the first woman to play 200 ODIs during the tour of New Zealand a few weeks back.

However, the hosts will miss her regular deputy Kaur, who was ruled out of the entire series with an ankle injury. She has been replaced by all-rounder Harleen Deol. Although Kaur was off-colour during the series against New Zealand, she remains crucial to India’s top-heavy batting lineup.

ICC’s cricketer of the year for 2018, Smriti Mandhana and teenager Jemimah Rodrigues can be banked on to provide the requisite spark, and Deepti Sharma along with Mithali Raj provide the top four a solid look. Mandhana, especially, was in top form in New Zealand and would be aiming to continue the fine run.

It’s what follows that continues to be a problem area. The team has had middle-order issues in the past and newly-appointed coach WV Raman would be keen to sort those out. Harleen Deol, replacing Kaur in the squad, would be expected to slot right into the middle order and the Himachal Pradesh captain will get a chance to continue her fine recent run in domestic cricket.

Spin to win for India

The home team’s bowling has an all-round look with the pace attack being led by redoubtable veteran Jhulan Goswami and also comprising the likes of Shikha Pandey and Mansi Joshi.

While New Zealand tour saw India try out a two-pronged pace attack, chances are that India will revert to a spin-heavy attack with just Goswami leading the way despite Raj talking about moisture in the surface due to a 9 am start.

With spin being a key element on Indian wickets, the role of slow bowlers Deepti Sharma, Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav in the middle overs would be crucial. There, however, is a sense of predictability to this Indian bowling lineup these days and as the likes of Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite have shown in the past few months, the sweep and inside-out shots can prove very handy against Yadav and Co.

The England women, on the other hand, are no pushovers in the 50-over format despite their lackluster campaign in the qualification cycle so far. They have experienced campaigners in top-order batting, such as Danni Wyatt (746 runs in 61 matches) and captain Heather Knight. With wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor returning after a hiatus as well, the batting lineup boasts a formidable look.

Knight, with 2,331 runs to her credit in 86 ODIs, displayed good form in the practice game against the Board Presidents XI. She is expected to anchor the innings for the visitors.

All-rounders like Sophie Eccelestone and Nat Sciver, experienced pacer Anya Shrubsole will be tough cookies to crack on any given day, and England have the bowling attack to trouble the hosts. Shrubsole would also take confidence from her four-wicket haul in the warm-up game.

With more at stake for India than England [given the near certainty of India not playing Pakistan during the qualification cycle and forfeiting six points], this is a series Raj and Co might not afford to lose.

Teams:

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut, Harleen Deol.

England women: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (wicket-keeper), Lauren Winfield and Danni Wyatt.

Match starts at 9 am IST.