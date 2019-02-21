Shreyas Iyer slammed a 55-ball 147 for Mumbai against Sikkim in a Group C encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Indore on Thursday. Mumbai finished on 258/4 after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Mumbai fell short of the current world record for the highest T20 score by five runs, after poised to go past the 263-mark currently held by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia. Mumbai were 213/2 after 15 overs but managed to score only 45 runs in the last five overs.

Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for Mumbai and both were back in the pavilion in the powerplay with the scoreboard reading 22/2 in the third over. Iyer then joined hands with Suryakumar Yadav as the duo took the Sikkim bowling attack to the cleaners, with a 213-run partnership. Iyer was in a punishing mood as he reached his century off just 38 balls.

When he fell in the 17th over, the scoreboard read 238/4 and Iyer’s innings came to an end after he hit 15 sixes and 7 fours. Suryakumar made a 33-ball 63. Sikkim bowler Tashi Pintso conceded 35 runs in the one over he bowled.