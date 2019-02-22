Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said he would “hate” to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing against them in the upcoming World Cup.

Tendulkar said that boycotting the group stage match in Manchester on June 16, India would help Pakistan during the event. Tendulkar endorsed former captain Sunil Gavaskar’s view that India would be better off beating Pakistan in the World Cup than forfeiting the match in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack where more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

“India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup,” Tendulkar said. “It’s time to beat them once again. I would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart,” he added.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have called for boycotting cricking ties with Pakistan.

“Who wins if India decide against playing Pakistan in the World Cup? And I am not even talking about the semis and the finals. Who wins? Pakistan win because they get two points,” Gavaskar told India Today.

The World Cup begins in the United Kingdom on May 30. On Friday, the Committee of Administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India said that no decision has been made over the marquee World Cup match.