Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji on Friday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India will not interfere with the workload of the players during the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Edulji was speaking after the CoA members met in New Delhi to decide the fate of the marquee India-Pakistan clash in Manchester on June 16. “There was no discussion on that [workload of the players during the IPL],” the former India captain said.

She added, “We have already decided during the Hyderabad meeting with the team members that we can’t regulate the workload, so it’s up to the franchises. CoA or BCCI can’t take a call because who is going to reimburse the players?”

There were reports that India captain Virat Kohli suggested in a BCCI meeting in November that he wanted his pace bowlers to be well-rested before the quadrennial event gets underway in June. Rohit Sharma reportedly opposed Kohli’s suggestion, stating that he will not be in a position to rest his main bowlers if Mumbai Indians are in the play-offs.