Sri Lanka, on Saturday, became the first Asian team and the third team in the world – after England and Australia – to secure a Test series win in South Africa. Half-centuries of Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis in the final innings helped them chase down 197 with eight wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka will cherish victory for a long time as the side has been struggling, especially in Tests, for quite a while. Before the South Africa series, these were their last three results: a 366-run defeat, an innings and 40-run defeat and a 423-run defeat. They are ranked sixth in the ICC Test ranking and South Africa, second.

Sri Lanka won the first Test after a thrilling fourth-day finish, wherein Kusal Perera scored an epic 200-ball 153 that included a 78-run last-wicket stand with Vishwa Fernando.

On Saturday, however, they went past the finish line without much drama. They started the third day’s play at 60/2, needing 137 more runs to win. Mendis and Fernando scored them with ease.

The Sri Lankan bowling attack was excellent in the match. They bowled out South Africa for 222 in the first innings and for 128 in the third.

(More to follow)