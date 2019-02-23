Hazarafullah Zazai smashed an unbeaten 162 of 62 balls to set up an 84-run victory against Ireland in the second T20I on Saturday.

Zazai’s unbeaten hundred helped Afghanistan post a world record T20 total of 278/3 in 20 overs. Ireland, who started the chase well, were 126/0 in 11.4 overs. But they struggled against the spin of Rashid Khan and finished at 194/6.

Rashid, in the run-fest, bowled superbly, picking up four wickets for just 25 runs.

Earlier, Afghanistan amassed 278/3. Zazai (162 not out off 62) and Usman Ghani (73 off 48) set a new record for the opening-wicket partnership with a 236-run stand as Afghanistan surpassed Australia’s 263 for 3 posted against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2016.

Zazai’s unbeaten 162 was the highest score by an Asian batsman in T20 Internationals. It was also the second highest T20I score. He also scored the third fastest century in men’s cricket.

After Afghanistan elected to bat, Hazratullah blasted as many as 16 sixes and 11 fours in his unconquered innings, while other opener Ghani scored seven fours and three sixes.

Afghanistan had won the first T20 by five wickets.

More to follow