Shot Putter Tajinder Pal Singh made a strong start to the World championship year by claiming the gold at the Indian Grand Prix-1 in Patiala on Saturday.

Tajinder threw the shot put to a distance of 20.13m at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala on Saturday to finish ahead of Inderjeet Singh, who managed a best throw of 19.35m. Jasdeep Singh took bronze with a best of 18.59m.

Tajinder, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, was not the only athlete to impress in this Grand Prix. Hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy secured gold in the Men’s 400m hurdles with a timing of 50.05s. While Dharun has a personal best of 48.96s recorded at the Asian Games held last year, his timing on Saturday was credible coming as early as it did in the season. Dharun finished ahead of Jabir MP who clocked a timing of 50.67s while the bronze went to Ramachandran M, who clocked 51.27s.

Haryana middle distance runner Manjit Singh clocked a timing of 1:48.54 in the Men’s 800m to secure the gold medal. Mohammed Afsal managed a timing of 1:49.01s to win silver while Ankit finished third with a timing of 1:49.57s.

In Women’s Javelin Throw, Annu Rani won the gold with a distance of 57.88m. Annu finished ahead of Sharmila Kumari (51.84m) and Rupinder Kaur (49.48m).

In Women’s 3000m Steeple Chase, Parul Chaudhary caused an upset with a timing of 10:45.12s to pip 2016 Asian Games silver medalist Sudha Singh, who clocked 10:54.80s to finish third. Chinta Yadav secured second position with a timing of 10:46.58.