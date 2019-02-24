Indian team Sunday wore black armbands as a mark of respect in the memory of the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who lost their lives in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The players observed a minute of silence after the respective national anthems were sung.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has already announced a move to scrap the IPL opening ceremony and will be donating close to Rs 15 crore for the families of the martyred soldiers.

“Our sincere condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. The Indian team is really shocked and sad about what happened,” skipper Virat Kohli had expressed his condolences on the eve of the game.

There has been talks in some quarters about India boycotting the June 16 World Cup group league game against Pakistan and the skipper has said that the team will “abide by any decision that the government takes”.