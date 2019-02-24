Table-toppers Chennai City FC inched closer to their first-ever I-League title after defeating Mohun Bagan 3-1 at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chennai City, who have been leading the pack since the start of the season, have 40 points under their belt from 17 games. Second-placed Real Kashmir FC are seven adrift of them whereas East Bengal are eight points shy of the pole.

Mohun Bagan will stay stranded in the sixth spot with 26 points from 18 matches. Chennai City FC fired in three quick goals through Sandro (8th), Nestor Gordillo (15th) and Pedro Manzi (23th). William Lalnunfela got the only consolation goal in the 37th minute but the damage has been already done by then.

Nestor Gordillo, who was in the staggering form since the kick-off, scored one and created a couple to pave the win for his team.

Chennai City FC will now fly to Goa to face Red Machines on March 1, while the Mariners will host Indian Arrows on the last day of February.