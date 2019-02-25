India’s BM Rahul Bharadwaj defeated Iceland’s Kari Gunnarsson 22-24, 22-20, 21-17 to clinch the Uganda International badminton tournament title on Sunday.

The 19-year-old. who had defeated top seed Rosario Maddaloni of Italy in straight games in the second round, had to play three qualifying rounds to first make it to the main draw.

On Sunday, he first upset third seed Azmy Qowimuramadhoni of Azerbaijan in three games in the morning session and then needed an hour and six minutes to overcome Gunnarsson.

Among the other Indians in the tournament, Siddharth and his Egyptian partner Ahmed Salah finished runners up after losing to top seeds Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori of Nigeria 21-18, 21-11.

Wadkar, Aggarwal win in All India ranking meet

Karishma Wadkar and Mahima Agarwal with their women's doubles trophy

In the All India senior ranking doubles tournament in Atul, Gujarat, top seeds Karishma Wadkar and Mahima Aggarwal clinched the women’s doubles title with a 21-16, 21-16 win over fourth seed Shenan Christian and Riya Gajjar.

Bennet Antony and Ningshi Block Hazarika defeated Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh 21-14, 19-21, 21-12 to clinch the mixed doubles crown while third seed Utkarsh Arora and Saurabh Sharma bagged the men’s doubles title upsetting top seeds Anjan Buragohain and Ranjan Buragohain 21-19, 14-21, 21-14.