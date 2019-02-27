Ajinkya Rahane last played an one-day international for India in February 2018 and is not part of the team’s final assignment against Australia before the World Cup in May. He has not been a regular white-ball player for some time now, but perhaps for the first time, the Indian Test vice-captain has opened up about the lack of consistency in his selection.

“I am quite shy. I prefer to let my bat speak but sometimes it’s important to speak the truth,” Rahane told The Hindu in an interview. “I have always believed the team comes first and respected the management and the selectors’ decision. I will continue to do that. But in the end, it is important that your performance is recognised.”

“The point is that if as a player I have always played for the team, then I deserve chances more consistently. That’s the least I am asking,” he added.

The 30-year-old was originally seen as the back-up opener in this Indian batting line-up and when he played in that position in West Indies after the 2017 Champions Trophy, he emerged as the player of the series.

He was later seen as an option in the No 4 musical chair, getting a go in South Africa for that role. But it was a hit-and-miss experiment, making 140 runs in five innings that he batted. While Kohli had publicly backed him in to come good in the middle order during that series, he has not played an ODI or T20I since then.

But Rahane, seen as the quintessential team player, said that it was important to not think he has been hard done by and remain with a positive mindset.

“If I feel let down, my mindset will turn negative and so, I don’t really think that way. If you see the last three-four series, my average was around 45 to 50. After I was dropped, I went back to domestic cricket and feel I have done reasonably well,” Rahane said.

Rahane played the 2015 World Cup in the middle order (as he did under MS Dhoni’s captaincy regularly) but since then has been shuffling across the batting order. Strike rotation and accelerating the scoring rates have been seen as problem areas for Rahane, but he also spoke about the importance of getting a steady run of opportunities.

“I said ‘whatever you prefer’ because the team wanted it,” Rahane said when asked whether uncertainty over his place in the side affected his performances. “But every individual needs confidence and positive vibes like ‘yes, you are there and you are doing it for the team’. I think everyone knows that if someone is backing you, the player gets the confidence to play fearless and positive cricket.”

With chief selector MSK Prasad not ruling out a comeback for Rahane, the Mumbaikar said it was a dream for every player to go the World Cup but he also needs to get a chance to prove his mettle.