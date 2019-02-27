India last final appearance on day 4 of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Delhi on Wednesday as the teenage pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary reached the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The teens equalled the world record of score of 778 with Bhaker scoring 385 while 10m air pistol gold medallist scoring 393. The other Indian pair in the event, Heena Sidhu (384) and Abhishek Verma (386), finished ninth with a score 770, falling short of the five-team final.

Earlier, neither Indian pair reached the 10m air rifle final.

Anjum Moudgil and Ravi Kumar finish seventh with a score 836.3, narrowly missing the five-team final. Gold medallist in the individual event, Apurvi Chandela and partner Deepak Kumar were placed 25th with a score of 831.

While there are no quota places in this event, India will hope to end the ISSF World Cup on home soil with a podium finish. Currently, India have won just two gold medals on the first two days.