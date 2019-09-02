India continued their fine run at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro as they bagged two medals in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Monday.

Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar finished with gold while Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Panwar clinched the bronze.

Moudgil and Panwar beat Hungarian duo of Eszter Meszaros and Sidi Peter to ensure a podium finish.

In the final, Chandela and Kumar dominated from the start and beat China’s Quian Yang and Yu Hoanan by 16-6.

This was India’s fourth gold medal at the ongoing World Cup after Yashaswini Deswal won the 10m air pistol gold medal earlier on Sunday to join Elavenil Valarivan and Abhishek Verma.

