The International Cricket Council on Wednesday assured the Board of Control for Cricket in India that if need arises, it will “uplift the security based on advice of relevant agencies” to address India’s concerns during the upcoming World Cup the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

At the start of the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee meeting, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri expressed India’s concerns about the security of its players in the mega event which is scheduled to start May 30.

“On behalf of the BCCI, Rahul Johri raised concerns for the safety and security of the Indian team, match officials and the Indian Fans, at the CEC Meeting,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The report also stated that Johri told the CEC that the BCCI believes in the security planned by the ICC and the England Cricket Board.

“The ICC CEO David Richardson and ECB chief executive Tom Harrison underlined that security is an absolute priority and all necessary steps will be taken including an uplift in security, if that is needed based on the advice of the security authorities in the UK. Richardson assured Johri that ICC share excellent rapport with security and police authorities in the UK,” the BCCI official added.

The discussion on security wasn’t a part of the original agenda but on BCCI’s insistence, it has been “minuted” by the global body. The BCCI was apprised that the global body is evaluating “risk assessment” as has been the norm for all global events.

There have been statements from prominent India players such Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly, urging the BCCI to boycott the June 16 World Cup group league game against Pakistan in Manchester’s Old Trafford after the Pulwama attack.

However, at this point, the BCCI has taken no stand on boycotting the game as there remains a possibility that both teams may end up meeting in the knockouts as well.