When Glenn Maxwell gets going, there is no stopping him.

His talent has never been in doubt but his temperament always has. While many may argue that India were playing a second-string attack in the series, Maxwell’s return to form is a blessing for the struggling Australian team. With Steve Smith and David Warner slated to return for the World Cup, the presence of an in-form Maxwell down the order could be crucial.

The Australian batsman hit back-to-back 50-plus scores in T20s for the first time in over two years and in doing so, he consigned India to their first series defeat across formats under Virat Kohli’s captaincy at home in international cricket. This is also the first bilateral series defeat for India at home in any format since the start of 2016.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Maxwell’s knock, including some statistical nuggets:

- 3rd batsman to score 3+ T20I centuries (Rohit Sharma & Colin Munro)



- 2nd batsman to score 2 T20I centuries when chasing (KL Rahul)



- Australia's 4th highest successful T20I run chase (191) #INDvAUS 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/5ULgrI1HEW — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 28, 2019

Glenn Maxwell is the first visiting player to India to have scored at least 90 runs in an innings in all 3 forms of the game

In case we didn’t already know, Glenn Maxwell must bat top 5 in the ODI World Cup.



Short/Finch

Warner

S.Marsh

Smith

Maxwell

Handscomb/Carey (WK)

Two absolutely fantastic innings from Buttler and Maxwell today. Maxwell’s one of the best T20I innings seen in India. 👏👏👏🙏🙏#ENGvsWI #AUSvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 27, 2019

Just a special innings from Glenn Maxwell. Made a tricky chase look easy — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 27, 2019

When someone plays the knock of Maxwell’s class today, you just doff your hat. And applaud. He was simply unstoppable. Has put the ego aside in this series. Mature Maxwell. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 27, 2019

Now that is a t20 game. Proper wicket. Two of the worlds best flexing their muscles. Virat kohli was something else and well.....Glen maxwell was extraordinary take a bow son. . Well done Australia hard place to win series. — John Hastings (@johnhastings194) February 27, 2019

Glenn Maxwell goes 2 nil up in his International T20 clashes against India. I hope he can find some oxygen with all the fans that will want a piece of him. — Rodney Hogg (@RMHogg) February 27, 2019

So Glenn Maxwell goes OK at No.4. My goodness that was some knock. Manipulated the field with masterful 360-hitting and leads Australia to a 2-0 series win.



Game one: 56 (43)

Game two: 113* (55)



Most runs by a player in a 2-match T20I series:



211 runs - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, 2016

169 runs - GLENN MAXWELL vs IND, This series#INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 27, 2019

Glenn Maxwell's 113* runs today in T20Is



- Highest individual score v India in India

- 3rd highest individual score in India

- 3rd highest individual score v India

- 5th highest individual score for Australia

