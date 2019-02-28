When Glenn Maxwell gets going, there is no stopping him.
His talent has never been in doubt but his temperament always has. While many may argue that India were playing a second-string attack in the series, Maxwell’s return to form is a blessing for the struggling Australian team. With Steve Smith and David Warner slated to return for the World Cup, the presence of an in-form Maxwell down the order could be crucial.
The Australian batsman hit back-to-back 50-plus scores in T20s for the first time in over two years and in doing so, he consigned India to their first series defeat across formats under Virat Kohli’s captaincy at home in international cricket. This is also the first bilateral series defeat for India at home in any format since the start of 2016.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Maxwell’s knock, including some statistical nuggets: