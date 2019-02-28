Last week (on February 20) when England surpassed West Indies’ 360 with two overs to spare to win the first of the five-match ODI series, we had said, one doesn’t go bonkers anymore when teams make 350-plus scores in ODIs.

But the teams repeated – nay, surpassed – the madness of the first ODI (which saw 724 runs being scored) when they clashed at Grenada and produced 807 runs. It was 100 overs of six-hitting mayhem by both teams. They aggregated 46 sixes in the match, setting a new record.

Responding to the tourists’ mammoth total of 418 for six, the highest ever in an ODI in the Caribbean, the home side were set on course by a rampaging 162 off 97 balls by veteran opener Chris Gayle.

England, however, prevailed ultimately, thanks to a four-wicket over (98th of the match) by Adil Rashid. West Indies collapsed, falling short of just 29, as they had two more overs left.

Earlier, Jos Buttler led the way for the visitors with a rampaging innings of 150 off just 77 balls with 12 sixes and 13 fours while his captain, Eoin Morgan, reached 103 off 88 deliveries with six sixes and eight fours.

It was, of course, a field day for the statisticians covering this run-fest. Here’s a look at all the important records and other stats from this match:-

The match aggregate of 807 runs is the third-highest in ODIs.

Top-5 match aggregates in ODIs Total runs Result Venue 872 South Africa (438/9) beat Australia (434/4) by one wicket. Johannesburg, South Africa 825 India (414/7) beat Sri Lanka (411/8) by three runs. Rajkot, India 807 England (418/6) beat West Indies (389) by 29 runs. St George's, West Indies 763 New Zealand (398/5) beat England (365/9) by 13 runs (via D/L method) The Oval, England 747 India (381/6) beat England (366/8) by 15 runs. Cuttack, India

This ODI between Windies and England now holds the record for most runs scored via boundaries in a match (510*).



The previous highest was 504 runs during the SA-AUS 2006 ODI in Johannesburg. #WIvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 27, 2019

England batsmen hit 24 sixes – the most for a side in an ODI innings. They surpassed West Indies record of 23 sixes (which they’d set in the first game of this series, in Bridgetown). West Indies, during their chase, hit 22 sixes, taking the match tally to 46.

Most sixes in an ODI:

46 Eng v WI, St. George's, 2019

38 Ind v Aus, Bengaluru, 2013

31 Ind v NZ, Christchurch, 2009

31 NZ v WI, Wellington, 2015#WIvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 27, 2019

Chris Gayle played another blinder on Wednesday, taking West Indies close to victory. During his 97-ball stay, the Jamaican surpassed several milestones.

CHRIS GAYLE in the 4th ODI against England:



- 10000th ODI run

- 300th ODI SIX

- 500th International SIX

- 4000th ODI run in Windies

- 3000th International run vs England

- Most ODI sixes in a Series, in a Country and vs an Opponent#WIvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 27, 2019

Gayle also scored the second-fastest hundred in an ODI in a losing cause. He got to the milestone in 55 balls – one ball more than Jonny Bairstow did against Scotland in 2018. Gayle’s 85-ball 150 is also the fastest ODI 150 in a losing cause.

Chris Gayle so far has hit 26 sixes in three innings. No batsman in ODI history has hit more than 26 in one series or tournament, including bilateral series of any length and multi-national events like World Cup. Crazy hitting. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 27, 2019

West Indies’ 389 is the highest total by a side losing all 10 wickets in an ODI. Pakistan had made 349 against Zimbabwe at Kingston in 2007 World Cup.

England captain Eoin Morgan, en route to his 12th ODI hundred, became the first batsman from his country to surpass 6,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Since July, Eoin Morgan is averaging 131 in ODIs at a strike-rate of 98.12. He's scored 7 50s in 9 innings. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) February 27, 2019

The match had a spectacular climax with Adil Rashid taking four wickets in five balls. This is a rare occurence in ODI cricket – and it had to come in a game that saw 807 runs!

Bowlers taking 4 wickets in fewest balls in an ODI:

4 in 4, Lasith Malinga, SL v SA (2007)

4 in 5, Saqlain Mushtaq, Pak v Zim (1996)

4 in 5, Adil Rashid, Eng v WI (2019) #WIvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 27, 2019