Goa ran out 1-0 winners over bottom-placed Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Thursday in their final league stage match of the Indian Super League season 2018-’19. The win assures Gaurs second place with 34 points, same as Bengaluru, but behind the Blues on head-to-head record.

With both BFC and Goa finishing their league engagements, the two will play their second-leg semi-final games at home on March 11 and 12, respectively.

Goa’s star Ferran Corominas extended his lead to 14 goals in the race for Golden Boot award, scoring the winner for Sergio Lobera’s team in the 26th minute to seal the second spot in the ISL table for his team.

The loss saw Chennaiyin finish bottom of the league with just nine points from 18 games - the lowest tally ever managed by an ISL team.

Goa dominated the ball with ease and forced Chennaiyin to defend deep and in numbers.

Both teams went on to fashion several half chances but a goal remained elusive. It finally arrived in the 26th minute for Goa. Ahmed Jahouh was the architect, picking out Jackichand Singh’s run into the penalty box with a lovely long ball. The winger went on to cushion a first-time pass for Coro who picked his spot past a helpless Karanjit Singh to score his 14th goal of the season.

Goa continued to enjoy the upper hand as the first half went on while Chennaiyin struggled to get hold of the ball.

After the break, the Gaurs looked content to slow down the game by holding on to the ball and deny Chennaiyin any chance to recover, except a close call in the 49th minute through a set piece which Jeje Lalpekhlua had a chance to net but it went over.

Goa would go on to see out the game with ease and inflict a 13th loss of the season on Chennaiyin.