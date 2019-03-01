German Simon Rosner came up with a dazzling display to end Saurav Ghosal’s impressive run in the quarter-finals of the PSA World Squash Championship in Chicago.

Third seed Rosner, who had made his first appearance in the quarterfinals, won 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 on Thursday.

The scoreline does not show it but the match was a 50-minute marathon with Ghosal giving his best but was unable to unsettle the top-ranked German.

The only time Rosner looked like yielding to the pressure was in the first game when he trailed 2-6 but things changed dramatically from there with the German completing a straight-game victory.

The 32-year-old Indian, seeded 11th, defeated Wales player Joel Makin 11-13, 11-7, 11-7, 13-11 but success did not come easily as his unseeded opponent fought for every point.