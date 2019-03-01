Unseeded young Indian shuttlers Maisnam Meiraba and Gayatri Gopichand continued their good run at the Dutch Junior International in Haarlem on Friday by entering the quarter-finals in their respective categories, overcoming seeded opponents.

Meiraba defeated Spain’s Ernesto Baschwitz (ninth seed) 21-13, 21-16 in just 35 minutes.

The in-form Gopichand, winner of two All India Junior ranking titles, took even lesser time in defeating Netherlands shuttler Amy Tan (10th seed) 21-17, 21-12 in 26 minutes.

The second seed in the women’s U-19 draw, Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy, also progressed to the last eight but was stretched by Russia’s Viktoriia Kozyreva. The Indian triumphed 21-14, 19-21, 21-14 in 44 minutes.

The Manipur youngster continued his sublime form to show 🇪🇸 seed 9️⃣E.Baschwitz the exit with a superior 21-13,21-16 performance and secure his pre quarters berth at the #YonexJuniorDutchInternational 2019.

Elsewhere, however, there was disappointment for 12th seed Smit Toshniwal as she was ousted in a tough match by Korea’s Hye Jin Choi 18-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a 54-minute encounter.

Fourth seed Anastasiia Shapovalova of Russia ended Samiya Imad Farooqui’s run with a 21-18, 21-15 win in 38 minutes.

In girls’ doubles Natasja P. Anthonisen and Clara Graversen of Denmark defeated India’s Treesa Jolly and Varshini Viswanath 21-10, 16-21, 21-12 in 42 minutes.

(Matches are still ongoing, further results will be updated on Saturday morning)