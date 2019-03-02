Sai Charan Koya and Priyanshu Rajawat registered convincing victories over their seeded opponents to join Maisnam Meiraba Luwang and Gayatri Gopichand in the pre-quarterfinals of the Dutch Junior badminton tournament in Haarlem on Friday night.

Koya upset top seed Syabda Perkasa Belawa of Indonesia 21-11, 21-19 in 38 minutes while Rajawat needed just 28 minutes to pack off 13th seed Miguel San Luis of Spain 21-14, 21-12 in the other third round encounter.

Koya will now face China’s Li Yunze while Rajawat will take on fifth seed Christo Popov of France for a place in the quarter-finals.

Also read: Unseeded Meiraba, Gayatri upset top ranked players to reach pre-quarters

Also joining them in the pre-quarterfinals was the doubles combination of Navaneeth Bokka and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala, who thrashed the French pair of Clement Allain and Cyprien Samson 21-10, 21-9. They will next face Indonesia’s M Lucky Andres Apriyanda and Yoggi Pamungkas.

It was, however, end of the road for girl’s singles player Treesa Jolly, who went down 21-13, 21-10 against 16th seed So Yul Lee of Korea.