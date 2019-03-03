Hoping to keep their title prospects alive, East Bengal have no option but to go for a win as they lock horns with holders Minerva Punjab in the I-League in Panchkula on Sunday.

The game will hold a lot of importance for both teams. For the visitors, a win will push them closer towards realising a long-awaited I-League title dream, which looks possible after Churchill Brothers defeated table toppers Chennai City 3-2 on Friday.

Minerva Punjab are currently-placed ninth in the points table with 17 points from as many games. East Bengal, who have been on top of their form in 2019 with just one loss against Chennai City, will look forward to continue their winning run and try to close the gap.

A win for the Red & Golds means they will be just one point shy of Chennai City, taking the championship fight to the final day. Alejandro Menendez said, “For us, we are more eager to win now as we have the realistic chance to win the championship. This match is very important for us. Our team is playing very good this season, our team is improving everyday. We want to continue with the team and try to win the important match.”

East Bengal are currently placed second on the points table with 36 points from 18 games. The 2-1 win against debutants Real Kashmir helped them keep their hopes alive. For the defending champions, the last win against Neroca FC barring, there’s not much that they can rejoice about. Minerva Punjab FC have scored only nine goals this season and conceded 15.

Chennai City are on 40 points from 19 games with East Bengal four points behind. The Red and Golds have a game in hand on the southern club but must win against Minerva to take the title race to the last round.

With a draw, East Bengal will go up to 37 points. Their inferior head-to-head record against the table toppers means that even with CCFC losing and a win for the Red and Golds, the southernerns will take the title.

With a win against Minerva, East Bengal will move to 39, a point behind Chennai City. In such a case, East Bengal must win and hope that Chennai City draw or lose for a first league title in 15 years.

Chennai City face Minerva Punjab in their last fixture on March 9 while East Bengal will go up against Gokulam Kerala at the same time.