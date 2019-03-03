Bajrang Punia began his international season by winning the gold medal in the 65 kg freestyle category at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament in Ruse, Bulgaria.

The World Championships silver-medallist defeated Jordan Oliver of USA 12-3 in the final on Saturday to claim the first position and maximum ranking points from the tournament, which is part of the ranking series of United World Wrestling.

Vinesh Phogat could also follow suit on Sunday as entered the final of the 53 kg category after three dominating wins including one over World Championships silver medallist Sarah Hildebrandt.

Punia is the only wrestler in the men’s freestyle category from India to win the gold medal as Sandeep Tomar came home with a silver medal in 61 kg. Earlier, among the women, Pooja Dhanda won the gold in 59 kg while Sakshi Malik won silver in 65 kg.

Punia yet again showed his exceptional wrestling capabilities in second period, claiming nine points against Oliver’s zero. The score was tied 3-3 at the end of the first period after Oliver and Bajrang exchanged a takedown and a stepout each.

But Oliver seen was catching his breath in the second due to constant pressure from the Indian wrestler. The American was even cautioned for not engaging in action. Bajrang scored five stepout points and four through two takedowns to win the bout.

This was Punia’s 10 medal in as many international tournaments since not finishing at the podium in the 2017 World Championships in Paris.

65kg Gold 🏅 goes to - BAJRANG (IND) 🇮🇳 🌟 pic.twitter.com/BlPLvysNJY — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) March 2, 2019

Phogat has decided to move up to the 53 kg weight category from her preferred 50 kg beginning with the ongoing tournament in Bulgaria with an aim to lower the risk of injuries and remain in wrestling for a longer period. She was in impressive form on Saturday, winning her first bout with a pin over Uzbekistan’s Aktenge Keunimjaeva.

In her second bout, she overcame Amy Fearnside 9-4 before securing a victory by fall over Hildebrandt in the semi-finals.

Phogat will face Qianyu Pang of China in the final on Sunday.