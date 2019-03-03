The International Cricket Council announced plans for an age group Women’s World Cup and constituted a new Women’s Cricket Committee, to be headed by former England captain Clare Connor.

The decisions were part of ICC’s ongoing commitment to accelerating the growth of the women’s game, the governing body announced on Saturday.

During the ICC board meetings that concluded in Dubai, the UAE and Scotland were selected as the hosts of the respective men’s and women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier events later this year. Scotland will host the women’s event from August 31 to September 7 whilst UAE will host the men’s event from October 11 to November 3.

“There were two significant decisions taken. The first, from the Chief Executives’ Committee, is around the introduction of an age group Cricket World Cup for girls to create more opportunities for young women around the globe to play the game. The ICC will develop a plan for the introduction of this event during the current commercial cycle,” the board said in a press release.

Additionally, the Board agreed on a new composition of the Women’s Committee that provides for a greater strategic focus for the group.

Indian One-Day International captain Mithali Raj had recently called for more age-group global tournaments for the women’s game.

“It will be important because every country is looking forward to getting more girls to play the sport,” Raj had said ahead of India’s second ODI against England in Mumbai. “And if you have another World Cup of, say, Under-19 or Under-21, it gives an opportunity for young girls to compete at that level because there’s something to look forward to.”

“Someone who’s playing Under-19, they have to straightaway aim for the senior level [World Cup-wise]. That’s a long shot. Very few are able to make it. For the rest who don’t make it, at least they have another shot at playing or representing their country at the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble has also been reappointed as Chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee to serve for a final three year term.