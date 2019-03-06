Real Madrid, in the first season since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus, have not had it easy. In seven days, Madrid have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey, La Liga’s title race and now the last 16 of the Champions League, the competition they had come to believe was their own.
They had won it three times in a row, four times in the last five years, while the last time Madrid failed to reach the quarter-finals was 2010, in Ronaldo’s first year at the club.
But on Tuesday, they were stunned 4-1 by Ajax. At the Santiago Bernabeu. While Gareth Bale started on the bench and as Sergio Ramos watched from the stands, after a deliberate booking to free himself to play the quarter-finals. Talk about drama!
Ajax were hard-done-by in the 2-1 first-leg defeat but their scintillating victory confirmed a 5-3 win on aggregate and a place in the quarter-finals. For Real though, the loss was further proof of how the mighty have fallen...
Tough numbers for a Real Madrid fan
More specifically...