After starting their campaign with a dominant win against Sweden in the FIDE World Team Championship, India were held to a 2-2 draw against Iran in the second round at Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

GM B Adhiban [ELO 2683] triumphed over GM Maghsoodloo [ELO 2673] before GM K Sasikiran lost to GM Pouya Irani [ELO 2604] on the second board.

GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly and GM SP Sethuramam also drew their matches against GM M.amin Tabatabaei [ELO 2600 ] and Alireza Firouzja [ELO 2657] respectively.

India now face against Egypt while Iran meet Sweden, who lost 1-3 to Kazakhstan earlier.

The FIDE World Team Championship is a biennial 10-team round-robin tournament. Matches take place on four boards, with 2 match points for a win and 1 for a draw.

Players receive 90 minutes for 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes to the end of the game, with a 30-second increment starting from move one. No draw offers are allowed until after move 30.