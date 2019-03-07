Lionel Messi was named in the Argentina squad Thursday for the first time since the World Cup, ending a self-imposed eight month absence.

Interim coach Lionel Scaloni named the five-time World Player of the Year in his squad for the friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco.

The Barcelona star hasn’t pulled on the light blue and white national team jersey since Argentina were dumped out of the World Cup last June by eventual winners France.

#SelecciónMayor Ésta es la lista de futbolistas convocados por el entrenador Lionel Scaloni para los próximos amistosos de la @Argentina. pic.twitter.com/a16vUSMQSJ — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 7, 2019

Messi led the team into the knockouts with a virtuoso performance against Nigeria in the group stages but that was preceded by a chaotic couple of games against Iceland and Croatia. The South American side were eventually eliminated by Kylian Mbappe and Co in a high-scoring thriller.

Since then, rumour has been rife that Messi has played his last in Argentina colours, but he has now made a return to La Albiceleste.

(More to follow...)