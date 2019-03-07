India thrashed Egypt by 3.5-0.5 in the third round at the FIDE World Team Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

After drawing 2-2 against Iran earlier, India picked up their second win of the tournament having beaten Sweden in the opening round.

GM B Adhiban [ELO 2683] defeated Bassem Amin [ELO 2709] but GM K Sasikiran [ELO 2678] was still kept hunting for his first victory in the competition after being held by Ahmed Adly [ELO 2611]

GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly [ELO 2633] and GM C Aravindh [ELO 2599] then secured two consecutive wins over Adham Fawzy [ELO 2461] and Abdelnabbi [ELO 2435] respectively to cap off an incredible day for India.

India now face off against China in the fourth round.