It seems like Virat Kohli breaks records and crosses milestones every time he walks to the middle with the bat in his hand these days. Kohli on Friday became only the fourth Indian to pile up 4,000 runs as captain in One-Day Internationals as he completed a remarkable century.

Kohli, who needed just 27 runs to achieve the feat, accomplished it in his 66th ODI as captain during the third game of the 5-match series against Australia in Ranchi, which India lost by 32 runs.

Kohli now joins the elite list of former skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.

The 30-year-old, who hit a century on Friday, has so far registered 19 ODI tons and 14 fifties from 63 innings as the Indian captain.

Chasing Australia’s challenging 313 for 5, Kohli made a classy 123 off 95 balls to keep India in the hunt before being bowled by Adam Zampa at a crucial time.

Here are all the milestones that the Indian captain crossed during the course of another marvellous innings.

Kohli has already scored 500-plus runs in 2019 and we are only in the third month of the calendar year.

It was only the second time that a Kohli century in a 300-plus run-chase has ended in defeat for India.

Only the second time Virat scored an ODI hundred and India failed to chase down a 300+ target (other was also vs Australia at Canberra in 2015).

Virat has seven hundreds in successful 300+ chases - more than any one else. #IndvAus — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 8, 2019

Hundreds by Kohli in 300+ chases



107 v SL, Kolkata, 2009

133*v SL, Hobart, 2012

183 v Pak, Mirpur, 2012

115*v Aus, Nagpur, 2013

100*v Aus, Jaipur, 2013

106 v Aus, Canberra, 2016 ❌

122 v Eng, Pune, 2017

140 v WI, Gauhati, 2018

123 v Aus, Ranchi, 2019 ❌#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 8, 2019

Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 4,000 runs as captain (in 63 innings), surpassing former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who reached the milestone in 77 innings.

Virat Kohli now 12th ODI captain (& also the quickest) to aggregate 4000 runs and the 4th Indian to do so!

Fewest innings to 4000 ODI runs as captain

63 - Virat Kohli

77 - AB de Villiers#IndvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 8, 2019

Virat Kohli has now converted the last seven 50-plus scores in ODIs in to a century. Or as Sanjay Manjrekar would put it, Kohli has been stuck on 49 ODI fifties for a while now.

Virat Kohli's last seven 50+ scores in India (ODIs):

121

113

140

157*

107

116

123#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 8, 2019

Virat Kohli will have 60+ batting average in ODI cricket after this game irrespective of whatever he scores.



He has now batted 217 innings; the highest number of innings after which a player had 60+ ODI batting average. Previous: 109 innings by Michael Bevan. #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 8, 2019

41st ODI century:



Sachin Tendulkar - 369 innings

Virat Kohli - 217 innings



In his last 11 ODI innings at home, Virat Kohli has scored a century in seven of them including today. #INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 8, 2019

Highest career batting average reached in ODIs (100+ inngs):



62.13 M Bevan (Inngs# 102)

60.08 V KOHLI (#217) *

56.88 V Rihcards (#100)

56.73 H Amla (#108)

54.90 M Hussey (#107)

54.56 AB de Villiers (#192)#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 8, 2019

Speaking of Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli is one century away from equalling one of the Master’s records.

Most centuries against an opposition team in ODIs:



9 - Sachin Tendulkar v Australia

8 - Virat Kohli v Sri Lanka

8 - Sachin Tendulkar v Sri Lanka

8 - Virat Kohli v Australia*#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 8, 2019

ODI centuries since 2017:



VIRAT KOHLI - 15

South Africa - 15

Pakistan - 14

Bangladesh - 13

West Indies - 12

Sri Lanka - 10



International centuries since 2017:

VIRAT KOHLI - 25

Pakistan - 24#IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 8, 2019

