It seems like Virat Kohli breaks records and crosses milestones every time he walks to the middle with the bat in his hand these days. Kohli on Friday became only the fourth Indian to pile up 4,000 runs as captain in One-Day Internationals as he completed a remarkable century.
Kohli, who needed just 27 runs to achieve the feat, accomplished it in his 66th ODI as captain during the third game of the 5-match series against Australia in Ranchi, which India lost by 32 runs.
Kohli now joins the elite list of former skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.
The 30-year-old, who hit a century on Friday, has so far registered 19 ODI tons and 14 fifties from 63 innings as the Indian captain.
Chasing Australia’s challenging 313 for 5, Kohli made a classy 123 off 95 balls to keep India in the hunt before being bowled by Adam Zampa at a crucial time.
Here are all the milestones that the Indian captain crossed during the course of another marvellous innings.
- Kohli has already scored 500-plus runs in 2019 and we are only in the third month of the calendar year.
- It was only the second time that a Kohli century in a 300-plus run-chase has ended in defeat for India.
- Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 4,000 runs as captain (in 63 innings), surpassing former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who reached the milestone in 77 innings.
- Virat Kohli has now converted the last seven 50-plus scores in ODIs in to a century. Or as Sanjay Manjrekar would put it, Kohli has been stuck on 49 ODI fifties for a while now.
- Speaking of Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli is one century away from equalling one of the Master’s records.
(With PTI inputs)