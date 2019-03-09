I-League finale live updates: Chennai City concede early and it’s advantage East Bengal
A win for Chennai City against holders Minerva Punjab will give them the title.
CHENNAI CITY 0-1 MINERVA PUNJAB
4’: Roland (Minerva)
GOKULAM KERALA 0-0 QUESS EAST BENGAL
Live updates from Chennai City vs Minerva Punjab and Gokulam Kerala vs East Bengal as I-League serves up another fascinating finale.
Live updates
6.00 pm: Chennai City 0-1 Minerva; Gokulam FC 0-0 East Bengal
The games have kicked off in Coimbatore and Kozhikode. Chennai City will hope to get an equaliser and East Bengal a winner.
5.45 pm: Chennai City 0-1 Minerva; Gokulam FC 0-0 East Bengal
Half-time in both games as Chennai City still ahead of East Bengal on head-to-head count. The Red and Golds, on the other hand, have struggled to create clear-cut chances against Gokulam Kerala.
Shots: GKFC 8, East Bengal 4
On target: GKFC 3, East Bengal 0
Possession: GKFC 48%, East Bengal 52%
5.40 pm: Chennai City 0-1 Minerva; Gokulam FC 0-0 East Bengal
Marcus Joseph misses a big chance for Gokulam. The Carribean striker could have put a serious dent in East Bengal’s title chances there.
In Coimbatore, Pedro Manzi receives a yellow card and Chennai’s frustration grows. As things stand, they will still win the title.
5.30 pm: Chennai City 0-1 Minerva; Gokulam FC 0-0 East Bengal
From a throw in down the left, GKFC almost find the opening goal but EB goalkeeper Dagar is up to the task and smothers the ball at the attacker’s feat. EB counter but the final ball is poor.
In Coimbatore, CCFC are being restricted to speculative efforts on goal.
5.23 pm: Chennai City 0-1 Minerva; Gokulam FC 0-0 East Bengal
A shot from distance saved by their keeper and soon East Bengal turn defence into attack and go close down the right. Still goalless there. A corner from Sandro goes to waster for CCFC. The teams chasing the title are under pressure in both games.
5.16 pm: Chennai City 0-1 Minerva; Gokulam FC 0-0 East Bengal
The drums are in full voice in Coimbatore despite the early setback, while news would have filtered over to Kozhikode to the travelling fans. After 15 minutes, no change in the scorelines at either venue after MPFC’s early strike. Sandro wastes a freekick for CCFC from a good position
5.11 pm: Chennia City 0-1 Minerva; Gokulam FC 0-0 East Bengal
After 10 minutes, East Bengal (who still have to win their game) vs GKFC is still goalless. Chennai City are threatening to find the equaliser but the final ball has been lacking.
5.05 pm: Chennia City 0-1 Minerva; Gokulam FC 0-0 East Bengal
GOALLLLLLL! Minerva Punjab, the last season champions, are having a say in this year’s title race.
Free kick down the right, delivered well, Roland gets a free header and buries it. A goal that will be celebrated wildly by East Bengal fans.
5.04 pm: Chennia City 0-0 MPFC; Gokulam FC 0-0 East Bengal
1’ minute: Chennai City FC go on the attack right from kick-off and Manzi almost puts his side ahead! MPFC hang on.
5.01 pm: We have kick-off!
4.57 pm: A good crowd has turned up in Coimbatore to cheer CCFC on. Who would have thought at the beginning of the season that the finale will play out in this fashion? Pedro Manzi leads his team out. We are all set.
4.55 pm: Those looking to catch the match live on television, Chennai vs Minerva is live on Star Sports 3.
A reminder of how things stand in the I-League. One point separates the top two.
4.50 pm: Will we see yet another first-time champion in I-League? Remember, Chennai City FC could have celebrated their title today but a defeat against Churchill Brothers has made it a nervy finale for them.
4.36 pm: The starting line-up of the match where a lot of Bengali eyes would be on:
4.33 pm: Three matches done earlier today... two big, big games left! Here’s a quick update of the I-League final round of fixtures:
4.22 pm: Starting line-ups for CCFC v Minverva Punjab, where most eyes will be today.
04:15 pm: Here we are. Another season, another last day finish to the I-League title race! Welcome to our live blog of the final round of fixtures.
Chennai, Punjab, Kerala, Bengal — those are the territories deciding where this year’s I-League title will end up. Welcome to another thrilling I-League finale and possibly it’s last.
After Aizawl in 2017 and Minerva in 2018, the league is headed for another fantastic finale and this season has been no less with Chennai City and East Bengal battling to the top of the podium. Join us as we take you through the final day’s fixtures.
Chennai City, in pole position, will hope to avoid any jitters in the final day as they face champions of last year, Minerva Punjab. CCFC will be without midfielder Nestor, who is suspended for this clash. Pedro Manzi, top scorer with 20, may have his say today.
For East Bengal, it looks like they have a full squad to deploy against Gokulam FC. Can Jobby Justin and Laldanmawia Ralte, nine and seven goals to their names respectively, cap off a memorable season for the Red and Golds?