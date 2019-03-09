Chennai City became champions of the I-League after they defeated Minerva Punjab 3-1 in their final I-League encounter in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Quess East Bengal defeated Gokulam Kerala 2-1 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, but their efforts went in vain as the southern outfit came from a goal down to avoid any final-day hiccups.

Gaurav Bora was the hero for the Tamil Nadu side as he scored twice for CCFC.

Ronald Resal had given Minerva an early lead in the fourth minute to throw the title race wide open once again. The Punjabi side looked like it would hand East Bengal an unlikely lifeline in the title race.

I-League finale as it happened: Chennai City FC are champions

The home side in Coimbatore would not equalise till the 52nd minute, when Akashdeep Singh was called for a handball in the box. Pedro Manzi put the penalty away for his 21st goal of the season, and won the Golden Boot race for the season (joint-first with Willis Plaza).

Bora then volleyed home in the 69th minute, and then headed the ball again in the 93rd minute to seal the deal for the table toppers, in what turned out to be a nervy second half.

East Bengal in Kozhikode, struggled for the longest part, as Marcus Joseph put Gokulam in front in the 69th minute. The Carribean striker received a pass and stroked the ball home past Rakshit Dagar.

Super substitute Jaime Santos then drew East Bengal level with a penalty and then Laldanmawia Ralte struck late in the 86th minute to give the Red and Golds a glimmer of hope.

But with Chennai winning the match, overcoming a late surge from Minerva Punjab, East Bengal’s victory went in vain.