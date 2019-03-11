Wildcard Bianca Andreescu is thrilled to be among the young Canadian contingent “killing it” at the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters.

The 18-year-old sensation, who has climbed steadily in the rankings this season to her current 60th, needed just 56 minutes to oust Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele 6-1, 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the prestigious hardcourt tournament.

Her latest came on the same day that 19-year-old compatriot Denis Shapovalov won his opener against American Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-4, and a day after 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime surprised Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the third round.

“We’re all killing it,” Andreescu said. “It’s great. We have played so many junior tournaments together, and it’s so nice to see each and every one of us at the top of our game at this stage in our life, only 18, 19, which is pretty incredible.

“We motivate each other,” she added. “If one person does well, it’s really nice to see.”

Andreescu stunned the tennis world when she arrived in Auckland ranked 152nd in the world and came through qualifying to reach the final.

She beat three top 50 players, including former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams.

But she still found it “crazy” to land in the last 16 at Indian Wells in her first appearance in the event.

“That’s crazy. It’s crazy, really,” said Andreescu, who has won a whopping 24 matches this year including qualifying. “It’s just an incredible experience. This is one of the best tournaments in the world, so I’m just really, really happy.”

Shapovalov, who had a first-round bye as the 24th seed, said he, too, feeds off the success of his young compatriots.

“For Felix to get his first top-10 win, I was so, so pumped,” Shapovalov said. “I remember still warming up, and I was asking my team ‘Did they just finish?’ It was so quick. He really just outplayed Stefanos.”

Andreescu said she didn’t know a lot about her next opponent, 18th-seeded Wang Qiang of China who defeated 16th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3.

Wang, 27, jumped into the top 50 in the world rankings after seizing her first WTA title in Acapulco last week.

“I’ll definitely check her out online or in practice,” Andreescu said. “Whoever gets to the fourth round is an incredible player because this is a high-level event.

“I have no doubt that it’s going to be a tough match – I’m looking forward to it.”