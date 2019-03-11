Bengaluru FC won the second leg of the Indian Super League semi-final against NorthEast United 3-0 on Monday and progressed to the final to be played in Mumbai.

Miku, Dimas Delgado and Sunil Chhetri bagged the goals for the home team at the Kanteerava Stadium as the Blues overturned a 1-2 deficit from the first leg. BFC have now made it to the title clash in both their seasons competing in the ISL.

The hosts started with an attacking line-up as they opted for creative midfielder Xisco in the place of defender Albert Serran. Miku started up front supported by Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh. Alex Barrera sat deepest, aided by Dimas Delgado alongside.

NorthEast United, without the injured Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rowllin Borges, started with Juan Mascia in attack and Lalrempuia Fanai in midfield. Robert Lalthlamuana, captain for NorthEast suffered an injury in warm-up and was replaced by Keegan Pereira in the left-back slot.

The hosts started the faster of the two teams but it was NorthEast who had the first big chance of the night. Federico Gallego stole the ball in midfield, slipped it to Juan Mascia who shot straight at Gurpreet Sandhu at his near post.

Miku, then, had three big chances for the Blues in the space of ten minutes but the Venezuelan striker contrived to miss all of those.

First, Nishu Kumar’s early cross in the 23rd minute was met by the unmarked striker but he contrived to put his header wide. Two minutes later, Harmanjot Khabra found Udanta Singh down the right and the Manipuri’s cut-back was blazed over the bar when it seemed easier to hit the target. And then, with 12 minutes to go in the first half, Miku starting from the right channel cut in and beat four defenders, but his final shot with his left foot was tame and it was straight at NorthEast’s keeper Pawan Kumar.

Gallego was then injured in the second half as he blocked Miku’s shot, only for his shin bone to be injured, and he was stretchered off in an ambulance.

Miku then finally got his name on the scoresheet as Udanta’s low cross found him in the box and he flicked it with his left foot onto the post and into the net.

It was Miku at the other end playing a role in the second goal in the 87th minute, clearing the ball from a corner as Udanta Singh broke forward at pace. His misplaced cross was tipped onto the post by Pawan Kumar, as Dimas Delgado running into the box buried the rebound.

Captain Chhetri then sealed the deal in the 92nd minute, as Miku’s through ball set the BFC talisman on his way to goal. The no 11 rounded Kumar, and tapped it into the back of the net as the crowd erupted at the venue referred to as the fortress.

NorthEast United failed to muster a response, as Bengaluru won the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

They will play the winners of Mumbai City vs Goa, with the Gaurs leading the first leg 5-1.